First Trust Advisors LP Sells 579,845 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,309,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 579,845 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Automatic Data Processing worth $297,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 282.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 55.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 37,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 889,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.47. The stock had a trading volume of 37,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,304. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.53 and its 200 day moving average is $223.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

