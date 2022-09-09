First Trust Advisors LP Sells 338,937 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,042,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 338,937 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 0.4% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Salesforce worth $433,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $386,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,184,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $386,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,184,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,442,710. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

NYSE:CRM traded up $5.36 on Friday, reaching $162.26. 153,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,907,187. The firm has a market cap of $162.26 billion, a PE ratio of 299.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.48 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

