First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,013 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.53% of General Dynamics worth $353,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 69.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 95,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.57. 32,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,555. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

