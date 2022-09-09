First Trust Advisors LP Has $288.76 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.18% of VeriSign worth $288,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter worth $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSN stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.00. 7,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,590. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.73. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

