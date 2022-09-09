First Trust Advisors LP Buys 66,337 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,337 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.84% of MongoDB worth $252,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $22.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.24. The company had a trading volume of 109,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,918. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 0.95. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $3,691,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,004,789.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.83.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

