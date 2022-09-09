First Trust Advisors LP Buys 534,778 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,756,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,778 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Texas Instruments worth $505,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.4 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.69. 120,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,836. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

