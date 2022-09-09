First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503,125 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare makes up 0.8% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $771,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,977 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,694. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 5.9 %

NET stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,923. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.