First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,637,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of PayPal worth $305,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in PayPal by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.70. 558,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,583,856. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $289.37. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.93.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

