First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,240,001 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 106,424 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Abbott Laboratories worth $265,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.39. The company had a trading volume of 296,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,647. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.71. The stock has a market cap of $189.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.21 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,900. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

