FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Reaches $0.0459 on Top Exchanges

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $28.02 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012655 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000722 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00013606 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000061 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 811,348,974 coins and its circulating supply is 610,175,035 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors.FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses.FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. The FIO Protocol runs on its own dPoS blockchain – the FIO Chain. As the internal economic driver, the FIO Token is utilized to pay for all fees necessary to write data to the chain.While the FIO Token is necessary to utilize the FIO Protocol – users do not need to directly obtain the token, as the FIO Protocol is designed for the ability to accept indirect payments. Users can potentially pay for their FIO Protocol usage through intermediaries, including through the Foundation itself, and through using various other popular cryptocurrencies.FIO-enabled products may also choose to pay in part, or in whole, the cost of a FIO Address registration/renewal. Please check with your provider for specifics on their implementation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

