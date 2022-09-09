FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Reaches $0.0459 on Top Exchanges

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $28.02 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007994 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009696 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012655 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000722 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003102 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00013606 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About FIO Protocol
FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 811,348,974 coins and its circulating supply is 610,175,035 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.
FIO Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
