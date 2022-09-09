Financial Contrast: Arbe Robotics (ARBE) versus Its Competitors

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Arbe Robotics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arbe Robotics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million -$58.09 million -3.71 Arbe Robotics Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.68 million 46.91

Arbe Robotics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Arbe Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -1,490.24% -150.93% -62.02% Arbe Robotics Competitors -227.43% -33.18% -6.95%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Arbe Robotics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics’ competitors have a beta of -6.36, meaning that their average share price is 736% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Arbe Robotics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Arbe Robotics Competitors 226 1628 2818 51 2.57

Arbe Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.72%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 50.20%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arbe Robotics competitors beat Arbe Robotics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

