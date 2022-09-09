Ferris Capital LLC Sells 360 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ferris Capital LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $610.30.

LRCX stock opened at $439.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $458.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

