Ferris Capital LLC Purchases 478 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ferris Capital LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,767 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $556,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

