Ferris Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ferris Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,674 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,144 shares during the quarter. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,870,096,000 after acquiring an additional 414,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,322 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $102.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.61 and a 200-day moving average of $99.41. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

