Ferris Capital LLC Acquires 825 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Ferris Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $245.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

