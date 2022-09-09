Ferris Capital LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 150,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 47,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 56,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.39 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.