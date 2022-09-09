Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 93,918 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,974,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,918 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of U.S. Bancorp worth $158,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.44. 115,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,168,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

