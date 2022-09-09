Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,845,445 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,202,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,845,445 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.88% of KeyCorp worth $183,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in KeyCorp by 365.1% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 52,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 40,849 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 51,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in KeyCorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 394,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 15,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 24.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 103,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 20,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.62. 167,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,343. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

