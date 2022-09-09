Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 17,105 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 492,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,105 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 0.6% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $274,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 48,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 35.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 795,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,962,000 after acquiring an additional 108,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded up $15.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $466.35. 27,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,166. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $462.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.