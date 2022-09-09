Federated Hermes Inc. Has $350.64 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,612,437 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Duke Energy worth $350,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.60. 33,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,214. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.48. The company has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

