Federated Hermes Inc. Has $212.06 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,254 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $212,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $532.08. 40,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $526.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.