Federated Hermes Inc. Has $192.07 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,465,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,302 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $192,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,883 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after buying an additional 2,431,300 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,668,000 after buying an additional 2,255,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 372,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,769,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.70.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.