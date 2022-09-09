Federated Hermes Inc. Has $171.46 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,288 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.19% of Zoetis worth $171,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.5% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 141,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,094.5% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1,301.7% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded up $5.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.68. 50,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,899. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.98 and its 200 day moving average is $175.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

