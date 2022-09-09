Federated Hermes Inc. Has $161.31 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 19,661.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 393,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 391,270 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $161,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in S&P Global by 36.3% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 96,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,783,000 after buying an additional 25,797 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 39.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 125,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,386,000 after buying an additional 35,541 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 280.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.5 %

SPGI stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.79. The company had a trading volume of 33,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,591. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.56 and a 200-day moving average of $367.37. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

