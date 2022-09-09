Federated Hermes Inc. Has $129.01 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,526 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.29% of Prudential Financial worth $129,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after buying an additional 465,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after buying an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,438,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,189,000 after buying an additional 51,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,108,000 after buying an additional 101,760 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

