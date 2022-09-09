Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264,452 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.4% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.22% of AbbVie worth $632,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,854,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,346,000 after buying an additional 177,490 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 101,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.7 %

ABBV stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.53. 89,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,816. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.02.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

