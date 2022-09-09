Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 7,998 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of Broadcom worth $149,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $11.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $523.92. The company had a trading volume of 63,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,519. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $517.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.34. The stock has a market cap of $211.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.