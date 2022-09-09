FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBW) Shares Down 10.3%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.
FAT Brands Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.19.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FAT Brands (FATBW)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.