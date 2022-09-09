Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Shares Down 0.1%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $21.55. Approximately 121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96.

About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.