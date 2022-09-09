Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 21,500 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,115,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,733,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $933,745.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.52. 853,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,868. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.05. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

