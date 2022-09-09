F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stake Raised by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,826 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the period. F5 makes up about 3.1% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of F5 worth $26,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of F5 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of F5 by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

FFIV traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $159.80. 4,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,396. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.02 and its 200-day moving average is $175.05. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.16. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.43 and a twelve month high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,394.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,394.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $988,147 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

