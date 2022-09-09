Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Aufman Associates Inc

Aufman Associates Inc cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aufman Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,624,574. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day moving average is $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $399.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.74.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.