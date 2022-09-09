Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.22–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of Express stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.33. 74,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,049. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. Express has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Express had a negative return on equity of 440.33% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Express will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Express by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 307,438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Express by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,071,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 423,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Express by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 446,872 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Express by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 416,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Express by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 76,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

