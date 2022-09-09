Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.20 ($12.45) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.06 ($11.29) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.69) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.06) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.15.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Down 1.3 %

DVDCF opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

