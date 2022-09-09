Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Euronav’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:EURN opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Euronav had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Euronav will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently -1.79%.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi raised its position in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Euronav by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Euronav by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Euronav by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronav

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.