EU supply (LON:EUSP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.05

EU supply PLC (LON:EUSP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.05 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 18.05 ($0.22). EU supply shares last traded at GBX 18.05 ($0.22), with a volume of 14,344 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08.

EU Supply Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic tender management and contract management solutions in the European Union and internationally. It owns and operates an e-procurement platform for e-sourcing, e-tendering, and contract management for the European public sector market and selected industries in the private sector.

