Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 20,850 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,207,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,563.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $2,440,701.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $1,806,861.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.29. The stock had a trading volume of 48,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,517. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.86.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,383,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $1,396,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Etsy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

