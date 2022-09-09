ETHPad (ETHPAD) One Day Volume Tops $2,956.00

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last week, ETHPad has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One ETHPad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPad has a market cap of $739,713.31 and $2,956.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPad alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00037418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,220.19 or 0.99616187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00038665 BTC.

About ETHPad

ETHPad (CRYPTO:ETHPAD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2021. ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. The official website for ETHPad is ethpad.network. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ETHPad

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHPad is a decentralized & deflationary IDO platform inspired by EIP-1559 on Ethereum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.