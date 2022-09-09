Ethereum Classic Trading 20.6% Higher This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $5.33 billion and approximately $1.52 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.96 or 0.00182843 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,307.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,725.25 or 0.08096830 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024131 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00286269 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.45 or 0.00738947 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.55 or 0.00617400 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000957 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00260889 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,781,972 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is www.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
