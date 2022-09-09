Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.39-$7.54 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,603. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,168 shares of company stock worth $8,686,264. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,579,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,522,000 after purchasing an additional 77,459 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

