Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 32.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 106.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,635.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 788,670 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $26.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

