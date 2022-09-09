Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 32.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 106.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

EPRT stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. 349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,361. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,635.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,323,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,156,000 after purchasing an additional 870,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,592,000 after acquiring an additional 788,670 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 70.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after acquiring an additional 583,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,728,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,031,000 after acquiring an additional 348,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

