Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.50

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 69911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

The firm has a market cap of C$281.86 million and a P/E ratio of -9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.17.

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the St. Andrew Goldfield project located at Eskay Creek; Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide project situated in the Golden Triangle; and Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

