Eska (ESK) Tops One Day Volume of $14,226.00

Eska (ESK) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Eska coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Eska has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $14,226.00 worth of Eska was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eska has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.00578741 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,362.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00866764 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Eska
Eska (CRYPTO:ESK) is a coin. Eska’s official website is eskacoin.com. Eska’s official Twitter account is @EskaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Eska Coin Trading
