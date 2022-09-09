Ergoteles LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593,382 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,736,000 after buying an additional 843,809 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,596,000 after buying an additional 782,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,383,000 after purchasing an additional 780,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $45.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a market cap of $171.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

