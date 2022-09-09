Ergoteles LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75,157 shares during the quarter. Globant makes up 0.6% of Ergoteles LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.15% of Globant worth $16,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 50.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 643,022 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Globant by 385.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,630,000 after buying an additional 517,222 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,279,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Globant by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,948,000 after buying an additional 375,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Globant by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 556,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,720,000 after buying an additional 357,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLOB. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $219.45 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

