Ergoteles LLC Invests $37.07 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 378,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,000. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.4% of Ergoteles LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.06% of Emerson Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $103.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.