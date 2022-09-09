Ergoteles LLC Has $9.17 Million Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 190.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,380 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 668.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,151 shares of company stock valued at $399,436 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $32.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

