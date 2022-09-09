Ergoteles LLC Grows Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 161.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,985 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIME. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 472.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 139.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MIME. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Mimecast Stock Performance

About Mimecast

NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35.

(Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.