Ergoteles LLC Buys New Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,514,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Brunswick as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 529,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,869,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 40.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2,164.5% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,702,000 after buying an additional 977,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Brunswick by 247.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 42,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BC has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Brunswick Stock Down 1.6 %

Brunswick stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.74. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.61. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

